SA's Whitebooi bags judo gold at Commonwealth Games

Michaela Whitebooi's gold was one of six medals that Team SA picked up at the games on Monday, taking Team SA's total tally to 12.

Michael Witbooi of South Africa listens to the national anthem after winning the gold medal in the women's 48kg judo final at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on 1 August 2022. Picture: @TeamSA2024/Twitter
3 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Michaela Whitebooi won the gold medal in the judo women's 48kg final at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Monday.

Charne Griesel won the bronze medal in the judo women's 52kg final.

Caitlin Rooskrantz won bronze in the uneven bars in the women's artistic apparatus final.

In the pool, Team SA picked up three medals, with Christian Sadie finishing in third place in the men’s S7 50m freestyle final, while Erin Gallagher picked up silver in the women’s 100m butterfly final. Pieter Coetze finished second in the men’s 50m backstroke for the silver medal.

Team SA slipped into fifth place in the medal standings.

