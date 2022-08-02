SA's Whitebooi bags judo gold at Commonwealth Games
Michaela Whitebooi's gold was one of six medals that Team SA picked up at the games on Monday, taking Team SA's total tally to 12.
CAPE TOWN - Michaela Whitebooi won the gold medal in the judo women's 48kg final at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Monday.
'Please stand up for the national anthem of South Africa!'
Great job, Michaela Witbooi - Judo 48kg champion - halala.
Take a bow, Mzansi!
Charne Griesel won the bronze medal in the judo women's 52kg final.
BRONZE in the bag for Team SA!
Relive the moment when Charne Griesel wrestled her way to a bronze medal in the women's Judo 52kg event.
Stellar work, Charne.

Caitlin Rooskrantz won bronze in the uneven bars in the women's artistic apparatus final.
Ladies and gentlemen, introducing...
That proud moment when they call out your name on the podium to receive your medal - Halala!
