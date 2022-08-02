SA's Whitebooi bags judo gold at Commonwealth Games

Michaela Whitebooi's gold was one of six medals that Team SA picked up at the games on Monday, taking Team SA's total tally to 12.

CAPE TOWN - Michaela Whitebooi won the gold medal in the judo women's 48kg final at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Monday.

