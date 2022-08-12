SA's Supa Piet wins time trial silver medal at UCI Para-cycling World Champs

If you think back to the 2020 Paralympics, you will remember that South Africa’s Pieter du Preez beat Italy's Fabrizio Cornegliani in the time trial to gold in Tokyo.

JOHANNESBURG - Pieter 'Supa Piet' du Preez won the silver medal in the men's H1 Time Trial race at the Para-cycling World Championships in Baie-Comeau, Canada.

Italy's Fabrizio Cornegliani won the gold medal with a time of 47:41.46, with Supa Piet coming in a second later to claim the silver medal in 48:54.82. The bronze medal went to Belgium's Maxime Hordies who come in at 50:17.03.

"A very proudly South Africa silver in the time trial today, gave it my all and considering my buildup, I'm very happy with the result. Huge thank you for all the support and well wishes from back home and I would not be here without my sponsors and support," said Du Preez.

The actuarial analyst at Deloitte South Africa said that it took an entire team to get him where he was as an athlete and he's especially grateful to his wife and son for everything that they did to help him keep winning.

"Thanks, coach Ray, #TeamTissink, we are still doing something right! To my wife and son, the anchors of Team Supa Piet, there are no words because they are playing manager, mechanic, assistant coach and the list goes on," said Supa Piet.

Du Preez took part in the Para-cycling National Championships earlier this year where he retained his national title and will be competing in the Road Race at the World Champs on Saturday.

"It's the road race on Saturday, we will be out to fight again and see what the body gives us but defending a Rainbow jersey will hopefully give me some extra strength on the day," said the para-athlete.

Supa Piet, who was nominated for the Laureus World Sports Awards in 2016, has won the Berlin Marathon more than six times and is a multiple African and world record holder, a world champion, and he only has 15% of the muscle function of an able-bodied person due to a cycling accident in 2003.

He was also the first quadriplegic in the world to take part in and complete the Ironman triathlon in 2013.