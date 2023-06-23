SA's neighbours also have role in fighting illegal mining - Parly committee

The chairperson of Parliament's Committee on Mineral Resources and Energy, Sahlulele Luzipo, said that diplomatic efforts were needed to deal with illegal mining.

JOHANNESBURG - Parliament's Committee on Mineral Resources and Energy said that South Africa's neighbours should also play a role in tackling illegal mining in the country.

The committee has weighed in on the deaths of 31 illegal miners at a disused vent shaft in Welkom in the Free State on Sunday.

It's understood that the bodies are still trapped at the Virginia mine, with recovery efforts stalled by high methane levels underground.

It has also emerged that the Lesotho government flagged the tragedy to the South African authorities more than a month ago.

The Mineral Resources and Energy Department here at home has confirmed that three other bodies were retrieved and brought to the surface by suspected zama zamas.

"Whilst we may do our level best to use our own internal mechanism to resolve these matters, it will also require some effort from our neighbouring countries."

Lead researcher at Bench Marks Foundation, David van Wyk, has a different view.

"That mine was a mine of Harmony, it was last operating in the 1990s. It's now 30 years later and that mine is still not closed, still not rehabilitated, still not secured. So, if you want to look for criminals, we must look at the criminals who abandon mines."