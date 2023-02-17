SA's Judicial Inspectorate considering bail funds system similar to the US

Inspecting judge for Correctional Services Edwin Cameron said it was morally wrong to detain accused individuals who can't afford bail.

CAPE TOWN - The Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services is looking at a bail funds system similar to that of the United States in a bid to reduce overcrowding in the country’s prisons.

It would mean those who can’t afford to pay small amounts of bail for non-violent crimes, would have their bail money sponsored.

Inspecting judge for Correctional Services Edwin Cameron on Friday presented the first stages of a privately-sponsored feasibility study to Parliament’s Justice Portfolio Committee.

Around 2,000 so-called prisoners of poverty are in the country’s jails because they can’t afford bail of less than R1,000.

Cameron said it’s wicked and wrong to keep accused individuals who can’t afford bail in prison.

It’s estimated an inmate costs the taxpayer R10,000 a month.

“We hope to take what is good from the North American bail funds and be able to evade the potential difficulties.”

Cameron said the inspectorate is concerned that South Africa has the highest number of incarcerated people on the continent.

Around 50,000 of the 150,000 detainees are awaiting trial.

“You can only keep people awaiting trial two years and then the magistrate has got to give a special order, but we find there’s still significant numbers of people who are staying for more than two years, even up to five or more years.”

Members of Parliament expressed some reservations about who may benefit from the bail funds system, saying there should be limitations on those who commit gender-based crimes.