SA's inflation rate concerning but significantly lower than US, UK - economists

The country has recorded a 13-year record in inflation of 7.8% for July.

JOHANNESBURG - Economists said that while South Africa's inflation rate was concerning, it remained significantly below its global counterparts.

That is up from 7.4% in the previous month.

Transport, food and non-alcoholic beverages are all drivers of inflation.

South Africa's inflation is at a record high of 7.8% and it is also above the South African Reserve Bank’s target of between 3% and 6%.

But this is still significantly below other countries.

"In countries like the US, the inflation rate has gone up from around 2% to close to 10%; in the UK, they are expecting it to get close to 20% next year - that's much higher rates than what we have and also off a much lower base," said senior economist Neva Makgetla.

Stanlib chief economist, Kevin Lings, said that the current rate would not persist.

"Hopefully, during the course of next year, inflation starts to moderate meaningfully. And we're reasonably confident that by the end of next year, inflation will be back inside the target and below 5%. So, I don't think we're in for multi-year high inflation but certainly, in the short term, it is problematic and obviously a concern," Lings said.

Economists agreed that the recent inflation rate surge was driven by external economic factors.