SA’s energy outlook remains uncertain going into festive season: Chris Yelland

Despite the Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa recently saying that load shedding would ease up during December, energy expert Chris Yelland said it isn't possible to predict how the future will pan out.

JOHANNESBURG - Despite government’s recent promises, energy expert Chris Yelland said South Africa’s energy outlook remains uncertain going into the festive season.

In May, African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula said load shedding should be a thing of the past by the end of 2023.

But seven months later, the country is still struggling to keep the lights on.

READ MORE:

Load shedding was ramped up to stage 6 during the week, however, Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa recently said the power cuts would at least ease up over December.

Yelland on Friday morning said no one can predict how things will pan out.

“I don't think Eskom can predict there will be no load shedding, nor can anybody. We see every day the level of load shedding is adjusted - Eskom says one thing, then a day later they adjust their load shedding announcement.

“The point is you cannot tell the future. These are unplanned breakdowns and as a result, you don’t know when they’re going to happen. They come out of the blue when you least expect them and probably when you least want them.”