SA's agriculture sector records highest jobs figure since democracy - Didiza

South Africa's agricultural sector created over 60,000 jobs in the third quarter of the 2022/2023 financial year.

CAPE TOWN - Agriculture Minister Thoko Didiza says the sector has demonstrated resilience and the capability to support South Africa’s economic recovery and growth.

On Tuesday, Statistics South Africa released the latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey data.

It showed that the agricultural sector had created over 60,000 jobs in the third quarter of the 2022/2023 financial year.

The increase means the number of employees in the agriculture sector is sitting at 956,000.

ALSO READ:

- SA's unemployment rate for Q3 decreases to 31.9%

- CPI increase due to high fuel costs - Stats SA

According to the Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development of South Africa, this is the highest employment figure in agriculture since the democratic dispensation.

Department Spokesperson Reggie Ngcobo: "The Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Thoko Didiza is pleased with the agricultural sector's positive contribution to the creation of employment in the country. The last time the agricultural sector recorded a million jobs was in 1993, the era which was underpinned by subsidies."