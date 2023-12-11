SA regulatory body recalls Econo Cement, citing poor life-threating quality

The National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications said the product cement 32.5N – which is associated with the grading of the product and its strength - is not strong enough to withstand earthquakes and it may cause sinkholes on the roads.

JOHANNESBURG - Versions of Econo Cement will no longer be sold in the country after it was found that the product doesn't meet the minimum requirements prescribed for cement items.

The National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications (NRCS) announced at a media briefing in Pretoria on Monday that Econo cement 32.5N – which is associated with the grading of the product and its strength - poses a significant risk to consumers.

NRCS noted that the cement is not ideal for the construction of homes, malls and road infrastructure because it is a crack hazard.

This is bad news for the construction companies that use Econo Cement 32.5n - as they'll have to find a safe alternative for their building projects.

The NRCS added that the product undermines the structural integrity of buildings, noting that it is not strong enough to withstand earthquakes.

The regulator's acting CEO has advised South Africans against buying the product even though it has now been taken off the shelves.

The inspections manager at the regulator, Rhoda Masupye explains: “If the cement, as a key product in construction, is failing it might lead to fatalities, the building may collapse, and it may cause sinkholes on the roads.”

She said the regulator will ensure Econo cement halts production until it meets the necessary requirements.