SA passport used to be respected all around the world - Home Affairs' Motsoaledi

He said that South African passports had come under increased abuse by undocumented foreign nationals, some of whom entered the country illegally.

CAPE TOWN - Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said that the South African passport had become a laughing stock internationally.

Motsoaledi was giving oral replies in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Thursday, where he was quizzed about intensifying the security of South African passports.

The minister said that the South African passport was once respected internationally.

But it’s now become the subject of jokes due to fraud.

"Some years back, South Africa's passport used to be respected all around the world. Recently it is doubted. People laugh and make jokes when they see stories on our social media. For instance, the joke that was made about a gentleman called Lebogang Ndlovu of Bangladesh," the minister explained.

Motsoaledi told the NCOP that being caught with fraudulent South African passports devalued the travel document.

He said that passports could now only be activated after fingerprint verification.

"This definitely will cause problems to travellers but we believe that is a price South Africans have to pay to secure our passports," he said.