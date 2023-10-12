SA Pakistan Association on Soweto spaza closures: ‘No sense to punish everyone’

The association's secretary general said foreign shop owners were being collectively punished based on speculation after several children ate allegedly poisonous food purchased from nearby foreign-owned spaza shops.

JOHANNESBURG - The Pakistan Association of South Africa (Pasa) expressed concern over the closure of foreign-owned spaza shops in Naledi, Soweto.

On 1 October, two boys in Soweto died, and another two were hospitalised after allegedly consuming poisonous biscuits purchased from a nearby foreign-owned spaza shop.

There have been two other incidents in Protea North and the West Rand where three children allegedly died under similar circumstances.

In all these incidents, the police are still investigating the cause of death.

Pasa general secretary, Rana Abbas, stated that foreign shop owners were being collectively punished based on speculation.

"It doesn't make sense if someone makes a mistake to give the punishment to everyone. Who is responsible, check the shop, go shop to shop. If someone is selling expired things, they must get closed... who is not respecting law, not doing their duty properly and is not being sincere with the community of South Africa."