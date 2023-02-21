SA opera singer Pretty Yende to perform at King Charles’ coronation

The operatic soprano will perform a solo at the coronation ceremony that will take place on 6 May at Westminster Abbey in London.

Cape Town – South African opera singer Pretty Yende has been chosen to perform at the coronation of their majesties the king and the queen consort.

"Personally selected by HM The King, the music has been chosen to showcase talent from across the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth,” reads the Westminster Abbey website.

The operatic soprano will perform a solo at the ceremony that will take place on 6 May at Westminster Abbey in London.

📣 It’s hard to put into words how honored and blessed I feel to receive an invitation to perform at The Coronation of Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, 6th of May 2023.

📣✨🎉💝🙏💕👑🎉📣



📸: @gregorhohenberg#Coronation2023 pic.twitter.com/wSDoFtSi6U ' Pretty Yende (@PrettyYende) February 19, 2023

“It’s hard to put into words how honoured and blessed I feel to receive an invitation to perform,” Yende said on social media.

The 37-year-old, who hails from eMkhondo, has performed leading roles at opera houses around the world, including La Scala and the Metropolitan Opera.

Yende has won a number of awards over the years, including the Silver Order of Ikhamanga for her excellent achievement and international acclaim.

In 2017, she won the Best Recording Solo Recital Award for her album A Journey at the International Opera Awards.

Click here for the full list of performers.

A reason to watch! We’re so proud of you, @PrettyYende ' Gaye Davis (@Gaye_Davis) February 19, 2023

You go @PrettyYende. You are inspirational ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ' Prof Thuli Madonsela #KindnessBuilds (@ThuliMadonsela3) February 20, 2023