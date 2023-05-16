SA not edging closer to an electricity blackout - Eskom

Eskom's chief executive for transmission, Segomoco Scheppers, stressed that all power utilities globally had plans in place to deal with electricity blackouts.

CAPE TOWN - Eskom's chief executive for transmission, Segomoco Scheppers, said that despite high levels of load shedding, South Africa was not edging closer to an electricity blackout.

Scheppers on Tuesday participated in a panel discussion on the state power company's role in the new energy landscape.

The event formed part of the opening of the Enlit Africa Power, an energy conference underway in Cape Town.



Eskom's acting ceo, Calib Cassim, reiterated that he was confident that the country would not experience a complete electricity blackout.

Cassim says he's confident the country will not experience a total electricity blackout…

Segomoco Scheppers stressed that all power utilities globally had plans in place to deal with electricity blackouts.

"Because it is not a today phenomenon, and often, I think, there is a misconception that says we are in stage 6 therefore we are close to a blackout. There's no logic to that."

Scheppers said that Eskom was in control of balancing the country's electricity demand.

"If we are in stage 6 or stage 8, as long as we're in control of the power system, the risk of a blackout is no greater than it was the day before or tomorrow and I think it's important for colleagues to understand that."

Eskom said that in the extreme event that a blackout did occur, measures were in place to ensure the country's electricity system could be recovered.