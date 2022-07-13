SA needs a specialised firearms investigation unit - former top cop

In the latest tavern shooting, a 33-year-old man was killed in Mamelodi after three armed men stormed the Monaco tavern in the early hours of Tuesday morning and shot the victim twice.

JOHANNESBURG - Former top cop in the Western Cape, Jeremy Vearey said the government needs to bring back the Specialised Firearms Investigation Unit after the recent spate of tavern attacks raised concern over gun violence and the circulation of illegal firearms in the country.

This comes as authorities confirmed the death of a 16th victim of the mass shooting at Mdlalose’s tavern in Soweto last weekend.

Vearey who previously headed up the Western Cape Anti-Gang Unit said the state has lost the capability of tracing gun racketeers like in the case of former cop and convicted gun peddler, Chris Prinsloo.

"Through Prinsloo we proved that if you have a dedicated team that has nothing else but focus on closing a particular pipeline you can do it successfully. But then you can not be at the police station where you have 200 other dockets. To be part of this dedicated specialised focused throughout different provinces that go track the traffickers and build proper racketeering case".