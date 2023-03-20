SA needs a decisive govt that's serious about solving country's problems - EFF

The EFF and several other political parties, as well trade union federation Saftu, marched to Parliament on Monday afternoon to demand President Cyril Ramaphosa’s resignation.

CAPE TOWN - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said that South Africa needed a decisive government that was serious about solving the problems the country was facing.

They were also calling for an end to load shedding.

The march went without any incidents as police continued to monitor the situation.

[WATCH]



EFF National Chairperson Veronica Mente addressing #NationalShutdown protestors in Cape Town ahead of their planned march to parliament @NtuthuzeloNene pic.twitter.com/pgd6wjmuRH ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 20, 2023

[WATCH]#EFFNationalShutdown Public Order Police keeping a close eye on the march to parliament this afternoon pic.twitter.com/mu1ZOKeLq0 ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 20, 2023

EFF national chairperson, Veronica Mente, said that under President Ramaphosa the county's unemployment rate and crime had gone up.

She added that the economy and the health system had also collapsed.

Mente said that their call for the president to step down was warranted.

"So all of those that are hallucinating in the Union Buildings saying this is a regime change through unconstitutional means, it's not true."

Mente said that the ANC's so-called new South Africa was a fake democracy, benefiting only the corrupt.