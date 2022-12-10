SA leaders must put human rights above politicking - Amnesty International SA

The organisation's plea came as countries across the world observe International Human Rights Day on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - Amnesty International South Africa on Saturday urged the country's leaders to prioritise the delivery of fundamental human rights to citizens, above politicking.

The organisation's plea came as countries across the world observed International Human Rights Day on Saturday.

Amnesty International SA executive director Shenilla Mohamed said while politicians fight for power and jostle for positions, the safety and dignity of people have taken a back seat.

"Whatever is happening within the country’s political context should not stop government officials and politicians from doing the job they were elected to do," she said.

"It is clear that the right to life, safety and dignity of people has taken a back seat and there is no accountability. Women and girls continue to live in fear because of the high rate of gender-based violence, while the high crime rate in general in South Africa continues unabated," she added.

Mohamed also slammed the attacks on whistleblowers and pro-human rights activists.

"Whistleblowers and human rights defenders also continue to be treated with disdain and are either being killed or intimidated for doing the right thing, while attacks on civil society organisations, especially by government officials, continue," said Mohamed.

"This goes against South Africa’s Constitution and undermines our democracy. This may also be a deterrent for some who may want to come forward and speak out or stand up for what is right."