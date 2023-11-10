SA has over 6,000 derelict and abandoned mines - Modise

Defence Minister Thandi Modise said some of the ownerless mines had been illegally occupied by zama zamas to conduct illicit mining.

JOHANNESBURG - As law enforcement agencies enhance efforts to tackle illegal mining, the government has revealed that there are over 6,000 derelict and abandoned mines across the country.

Defence Minister Thandi Modise said some of the ownerless mines had been illegally occupied by zama zamas to conduct illicit mining.

She was speaking at a media briefing led by the justice, crime prevention and security cluster in Pretoria on Friday.

The briefing comes as President Cyril Ramaphosa has given the South African National Defence Force the go-ahead to deploy 3,000 soldiers to address illegal mining.

In June this year, 31 zama zamas died at an abandoned mine shaft in the Free State that was last used by Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited more than 30 years ago.

Defence Minister Thandi Modise said there were over 1,000 mine openings across the country and nearly half of them were in the Gauteng province.

She added that the mineral resources department was in the process of sealing the abandoned openings.

"Do you know that the are over 6,100 derelict and abandoned mines in our country? Some of these mines are old and the owners cannot be traced."

Modise said that government had sealed an average of 40 mine openings annually.