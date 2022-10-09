SA grounds Angolan aircraft that landed at CT International without valid permit

The Transport Ministry has confirmed that an aircraft chartered by an Angolan airline - TAAG - landed at the Cape Town International airport without a mandatory foreign operator's permit (FOP).

The aircraft - which landed on Friday only had the crew on board and no passengers.

The ministry says TAAG Angola airlines has a foreign operator's permit which lists all the aircraft they use in the undertaking of their scheduled flights, however, because it grounded some of its fleet due to maintenance, the airline chartered this aircraft that's not listed on their FOP to collect workers of the oil company, Chevron.

The South Africa Civil Aviation Authority found that the crew could not produce an FOP, issued by South Africa, and therefore were in contravention of the Chicago Convention.

“The International Air Services’ Act of 1993 requires that a holder of an FOP must apply to amend their permit if there is any change in the category or kind of aircraft amongst others. In this case, this was not done, said the ministry's spokesperson, Lwazi Khoza.

The department says compliance with the Civil Aviation Regulations by any airline operator is important, and a violation of the country's civil aviation laws is a matter they "take extremely seriously".

The aircraft - which was meant to depart on Friday has since been grounded at Cape Town International Airport until the matter of the FOP is resolved.

Meanwhile, the Angolan embassy has apologised for the incident.