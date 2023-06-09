SA firefighters praised for helping to put out Canada wildfires

The first batch, consisting of over 200 firefighters from Working on Fire, landed in Edmonton, Canada on 3 June to assist with ending the wildfires that broke out in the country weeks ago, leaving thousands evacuating their homes.

JOHANNESBURG - As wildfires continue to destroy parts of Canada, 200 firefighters from South African organisation, Working on Fire, were praised for their efforts to stop the fires.

Wildfires broke out in Alberta, Canada weeks ago, with thousands of residents evacuating their homes.

The organisation said that the first batch of firefighters, alongside 15 members of management, landed in Edmonton, the capital city of Alberta, on 3 June.

The group’s arrival was captured on video, which has since gone viral, showing a wave of yellow jackets dancing and singing in unity after arriving.

“Our first group of 200 firefighters and management have already started working in the province of Alberta and they have been deployed to three fire hotspots in that province,” said Working on Fire's Linton Rensburg.

“The reports we received from our firefighters on the ground are positive and things are going well, according to their daily plans and operations.”