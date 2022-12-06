Go

SA economy staves off technical recession after 1.6% GDP growth in Q3

The economy grew beyond expectations despite the impact of Eskom's ongoing power cuts.

FILE: Stats SA said the biggest contributors to economic growth were finance, agriculture, transport, and manufacturing Picture: kagenmi/123rf.com
06 December 2022 16:41

JOHANNESBURG - The South African economy averted a technical recession in the third quarter of 2022 after a growth of 1.6%.

Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) announced the latest figures at their headquarters in Pretoria on Tuesday afternoon.

A technical recession is defined as a contraction of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for two consecutive quarters.

The real GDP reached pre-pandemic levels in the first quarter of 2022 with a growth of 1.6% but the recovery was short-lived.

The GDP contracted by 0.7% in the second quarter, mainly due to the deadly and costly KwaZulu-Natal floods.

While experts predicted a positive outlook, there were some fears that the country’s economy could slip into a recession.

Deputy Director-General for Economic Statistics at Stats SA Joe de Beer said the biggest contributors to economic growth were finance, agriculture, transport and manufacturing.

“We now, again, above the pre-COVID levels in Q3 of 2022.”

Only two of the eight industries contracted, including personal service as well as electricity, gas and water supply.

