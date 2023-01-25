SA doesn’t have an Eskom problem, we have an ANC problem, says DA

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen on Wednesday said the party's march was the beginning of more peaceful protests aimed at forcing the government to address South Africa's challenges.

Members of the official opposition were protesting outside the African National Congress (ANC)'s headquarters - Luthuli House in the Joburg CBD - over the country's power crisis.

The DA said the governing party failed to find solutions to ensure energy security.

Steenhuisen said the party will host more of these marches to highlight other challenges like crime, poverty and power challenges with the hope that they will be treated with urgency.

He said that taking the march to Luthuli House is ground zero for the power crisis in the country.

"When you have a problem you complain to the root course of the problem and address the root cause of the problem. We don't have an Eskom problem, we don't have a Nersa problem, we have an ANC problem in South Africa and that's why we are here and not wasting our time at the Union Buildings."

Meanwhile, at least a thousand DA members were marching to ANC offices in Cape Town's CBD.

Their action was also prompted by the country's electricity crisis.

A sea of blue and white descended on the streets of Cape Town's CBD.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said that they want the ANC to put an end to the country’s energy crisis.

"This country needs change. When the lights go out we are going to find the fault and fix the fault. That's what we going to do in this country. That is what today is about."

The DA’s deputy leader in the province JP Smith pinned load shedding on the ANC.

"It doesn't help to march to Eskom, it's not Eskom that's created this crisis. We marching to the ANC offices because the sit the people who have created the problem. Incidentally, the door of the Department of Energy is 6m away so you really get to see the failure of separation between party and state very visually presented and that is exactly what we are dealing with here."