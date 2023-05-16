SA deepens cooperation with Singapore with signing of 2 MOUs

President Cyril Ramaphosa said he believed there was significant potential for South Africa to develop its economic partnership with Singapore.

CAPE TOWN - Government has signed two memoranda of understanding with Singapore, in information communication technology and skills development.

The agreements form part of an official visit to the country by the Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

He was hosted at the president’s official Cape Town office of Tuynhuys for mutual talks on strengthening trade relations and on geo-political matters.

This year marks 30 years of cooperation between the two countries.

Minister of Communications and Digital Technology, Mr Mondli Gungubele, and Minister of Communications and Information in Singapore, Dr Janil Puthucheary, are the signatories of the cooperation in Information and Communication Technology.

The countries have agreed to deepen cooperation on science and innovation.

Singapore has for years supported South Africa in the training of civil servants.

Ramaphosa said that Lee’s visit has also provided the opportunity to discuss regional and international trade matters.

"These include developments on the African continent in particular how we will bring into operation the Africa Continental Free Trade Area and the potential it offers for both domestic and international investors."

Lee said that South Africa was Singapore’s broadest partner in sub-Saharan Africa, with bilateral trade having grown by 60% since 2018.

"In a difficult environment we also have to find new markets and in Africa there are spots of great promise, and great vibrancy. There’s a lot of energy and talent. There are many opportunities but you have to identify where they are."

Seventeen Singaporean companies are part of the visit to seek out investment opportunities in the country.