SA cops raid Hyde Park mansion in search of Thabo Bester

Cops raided convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester and his socialite doctor girlfriend Nandipha Magudumana's Hyde Park mansion.

JOHANNESBURG - Police raided a mansion in Hyde Park, where convicted murder and rapist Thabo Bester and his socialite doctor girlfriend Nandipha Magudumana are believed to have been hiding out before fleeing.

It is understood the pair had been living a lavish lifestyle in the plush suburb before escaping about three weeks ago.

It is understood police, acting on new information, obtained a search warrant to search the property valued at R12 million.

Forensic investigators could be seen carrying plastic bags filled with evidence out of the property and loading into State vehicles.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Althelenda Mathe would not provide many details of the raid, maintaining police need their space to conduct investigations.

"As the Saps [South African Police Service] we are reiterating that we won’t at this stage give a blow-by-blow update on the progress of investigations. We once again urge the media to give the detectives space to do their work."

After staging his death in a prison fire, Bester escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in May 2022.

READ MORE:

MPs outraged after g4s no-show for meeting on Thabo Bester escape

Inside EWN roundtable: the state of South African prisons

Thabo Bester escape an 'embarrassing situation', says govt