SA bleeds billions in battle against intense organised crime: Global Initiative

Organised crime in South Africa is ranked as the third worst on the continent in the 2023 Organised Crime Index. In the last year, some R500 billion of organised corruption took place within the country.

JOHANNESBURG - A researcher at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime (GI-TOC), also referred to as Global Initiative, Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, says South Africa is facing “an existential crisis when it [came] to organised crime”.

The European Union’s (EU) Enhancing Africa's ability to Counter Transnational Crime (ENACT) Africa project released the 2023 Organised Crime Index on Friday, in which South Africa is ranked as the third worst country on the continent in terms of organised crime.

But on Monday morning, Irish-Qgobosheane said she wouldn’t go as far as classifying the country as a mafia state.

“I do think we are facing an existential crisis when it comes to organised crime in the country, and we are seeing the situation worsen,” she said.

“If you look at our global and Africa index that we produce, we are seeing that South Africa is scoring higher and higher and our rating in terms of penetration of organised crime is going up. At the same time, unfortunately, we are seeing our resilience to organised crime slightly dipping.”

Irish-Qgobosheane says one of the reasons South Africa’s resilience is dropping is due to organised crime becoming so much more embedded.

“We’re not just talking about in terms of policing and other things. I think that in our risk assessment on organised crime that we produced last year, we were looking at about some R500 billion of organised corruption taking place within the country.”