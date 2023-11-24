Rumours bully also took own life 'brought back all pain': Lufuno Mavhunga's dad

In 2021, Lufuno Mavhunga from Limpopo overdosed on prescription pills after a video depicting her being assaulted by a bully while her schoolmates cheered on went viral.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of Lufuno Mavhunga - a Limpopo schoolgirl who died by suicide after she was assaulted by a fellow pupil in 2021, has been reminded of the traumatic scenes that unfolded leading to her death.

She overdosed on prescription pills after a video went viral on social media showing learners at the Mbilwi Secondary School in Nzhelele cheering on as she was being beaten repeatedly.

Last week, false rumours flared online, suggesting that her bully had also taken her own life.

Lufuno's family said this reminded them of the pain of losing their youngest daughter.

It’s been two years since she died but her family said social media has made it almost impossible for them to find healing.

The family was recently inundated by calls after the rumours emerged online.

Lufuno’s father, Joseph Mavhunga, showed Eyewitness News a portrait of his late daughter hanging on the living room wall as he explained the trauma that resurfaced following the rumours.

“The false rumours were really unsettling. This brought back all the pain we felt when my daughter died. I don't think people understand how painful it is to lose a child by suicide and bullying.”

He said the last two years have been lonely as Lufuno brought happiness to their home.

He added that he has given up on finding closure, and Lufuno’s pictures are all that he has to remember his daughter.