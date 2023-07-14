RTIA ready to move forward with Aarto system following ConCourt ruling

The Constitutional Court recently ruled that the legislation governing the new Aarto system is valid, overturning a previous one that found two acts of the system to be unconstitutional and invalid.

JOHANNESBURG - The Road Traffic Infringement Agency (RTIA) said it’s ready to move forward with the new Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (AARTO) system, following the Constitutional Court’s ruling this week that the enabling legislation is valid.

The ruling overturns a previous one that found the two acts governing the controversial new system for dealing with traffic infringements - which also introduces a demerit system for errant drivers, to be unconstitutional and invalid.

The system has so far only been piloted in part in Joburg and Tshwane.

“All uncertainties about the AARTO Act and its Amendment Act of 2019 have finally been settled. We can now confidently proceed with its implementation to enhance the safety of our road users," said RTIA spokesperson Monde Mkalipi.

Mkalipi said the RTIA will now be revisiting and reviewing existing plans, making the necessary adjustments in implementation timelines, and preparing to gradually roll-out the system.

“The RTIA will continue to constructively engage with all the relevant stakeholders to ensure that they have a thorough understanding of how the AARTO Act and its amendment will work. The RTIA will also continue educating road users about the benefits of AARTO, and the implications for those who do not comply.”