Roger Jardine vows to keep seeking advice of ANC elders

While some ANC veterans have come under fire for their apparent links to this project, Roger Jardine said that it was a sign that those with ties to historical movements had reached a tipping point.

Roger Jardine addresses attendees at the launch of his Change Starts Now platform in Riverlea, south of Johannesburg, on 10 December 2023. Picture: Change Starts Now/Facebook
11 December 2023 08:15

JOHANNESBURG - Businessman and struggle activist, Roger Jardine, said that many good people had been silenced in the African National Congress (ANC) as he vowed to continue reaching out to the party’s elders in seeking advice on building his new political formation.

Jardine launched the Change Starts Now platform in Riverlea, south of Johannesburg, on Sunday.

He told those in attendance that they wanted to build a movement that would also be registered for the looming general polls next year but that a path towards the electoral contest was yet to be finalised.

While parties are fighting over the slogan "2024 is our 1994", this is Jardine’s take on the issue.

"2024 is not 1994 - the world and our country are in a materially different place."

He said that the country had two major choices come next year’s elections - either to continue with the current status quo or picking a new face of government which would focus on the right things.

And while some ANC veterans have come under fire for their apparent links to this project, Jardine said that it was a sign that those with ties to historical movements had reached a tipping point.

ANC stalwart, Murphy Morobe, has joined hands with Jardine, with the businessman saying he is trying to get Mavuso Msimang on board.

"I sought his counsel and advice and will continue to do so in the hope that he will join our movement and guide us to a better place for all South Africans."

Jardine and his grouping have a few months to finalise their offering to the country, which could include a broad front with other opposition parties.

