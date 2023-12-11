Roger Jardine vows to keep seeking advice of ANC elders

While some ANC veterans have come under fire for their apparent links to this project, Roger Jardine said that it was a sign that those with ties to historical movements had reached a tipping point.

JOHANNESBURG - Businessman and struggle activist, Roger Jardine, said that many good people had been silenced in the African National Congress (ANC) as he vowed to continue reaching out to the party’s elders in seeking advice on building his new political formation.

Jardine launched the Change Starts Now platform in Riverlea, south of Johannesburg, on Sunday.

He told those in attendance that they wanted to build a movement that would also be registered for the looming general polls next year but that a path towards the electoral contest was yet to be finalised.

While parties are fighting over the slogan "2024 is our 1994", this is Jardine’s take on the issue.

"2024 is not 1994 - the world and our country are in a materially different place."

#Change Jardine: we will have a multi-party parliament, calling on like minded organisations to join in. We do not want coalitions that think primarily about power, instead those that centre communities & their struggles ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 10, 2023

#change Jardine: we should not be forced to choose between those who want to break things and those who long forgot how to build things ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 10, 2023

He said that the country had two major choices come next year’s elections - either to continue with the current status quo or picking a new face of government which would focus on the right things.

And while some ANC veterans have come under fire for their apparent links to this project, Jardine said that it was a sign that those with ties to historical movements had reached a tipping point.

ANC stalwart, Murphy Morobe, has joined hands with Jardine, with the businessman saying he is trying to get Mavuso Msimang on board.

"I sought his counsel and advice and will continue to do so in the hope that he will join our movement and guide us to a better place for all South Africans."

Jardine and his grouping have a few months to finalise their offering to the country, which could include a broad front with other opposition parties.

#Change Morobe introducing Jardine, says they are here to support the businessman’s vision. “It’s about possibility, it’s about trust, it’s about an idea” ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 10, 2023

#Change Morobe says no one has to be convinced of how bad things are or how much those sent to parliament have let us down. He speaks of self-preservation, those ignoring Zondo commission outcomes & that they have lost the importance of non- racialism ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 10, 2023