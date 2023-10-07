Rise Mzansi convention: SA needs to fix education system, says Sithembile Mbete

Speaking during Day 2 of the party's People's Manifesto Convention, Mbete highlighted the importance of getting the country’s education system on track, noting that South Africa could learn from Finland.

JOHANNESBURG - Newly-formed political party Rise Mzansi hosted the second day of its People’s Manifesto Convention at Constitution Hill on Saturday.

The party, under the leadership of Songezo Zibi invited various speakers to engage in conversations about how to better grow South Africa in the lead-up to 2024’s general elections.

Speaking at the convention, Dr Sithembile Mbete, from the University of Pretoria’s Department of Political Science highlighted the importance of getting the country’s education system on track.

“From a million young children that start in Grade one; 12 years later, fewer than 50,000 of them are going to make it into a university in this country.”

Mbete used Finland as an example of how the education sector needs to be transformed.

“They decided that all students would receive free school meals, regardless of how much money their parents earn. And the thing is if rich kids are eating the same food as poor kids, they’re going to be eating good food at school.

“They introduced psychological counselling and healthcare services into schools. They provided individualised guidance and today, Finland has the best education system in the world.”

The convention is expected to wrap on Sunday.