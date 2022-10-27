Rihanna returns to music with track for 'Black Panther'
The 34-year-old on Friday will drop a new single entitled "Lift Me Up" which will be on the soundtrack for the Marvel sequel 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.'
JOHANNESBURG - Having not released a solo song for six years, Rihanna will release "Lift Me Up" on Friday - a track that will appear on the soundtrack for the Marvel sequel "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."
This will be the 34-year-old's first solo single since _Love on the Brain _- which was released in 2016.
The news follows the NFL's recent announcement that the new mom will headline the coveted Super Bowl halftime show in February.
IT'S ON.@rihanna will take the stage for the first ever Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show on 2.12.23. #SBLVII @NFL @NFLonFOX @RocNation pic.twitter.com/Kz1YY19zAAApple Music (@AppleMusic) September 25, 2022
The megastar is releasing the new song on her Westbury Road label in conjunction with Roc Nation, Def Jam Recordings and Hollywood Records.
In the past few years, the Barbadian-born artist has focused on other ventures, including a makeup brand, a lingerie line, and becoming the first black woman to head a fashion house for the French powerhouse LVMH, which owns brands including Fendi and Givenchy.
On Wednesday she attended the #WakandaForever World Premiere held in Hollywood.
Here are the pictures from the event.
Thats a wrap on the World Premiere!Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) October 27, 2022
Marvel Studios Black Panther: #WakandaForever arrives in theaters November 11. pic.twitter.com/GtrM48EgS2
@rihanna #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/Rx3w3RVGWzMarvel Entertainment (@Marvel) October 27, 2022