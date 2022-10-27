Rihanna returns to music with track for 'Black Panther'

The 34-year-old on Friday will drop a new single entitled "Lift Me Up" which will be on the soundtrack for the Marvel sequel 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.'

JOHANNESBURG - Having not released a solo song for six years, Rihanna will release "Lift Me Up" on Friday - a track that will appear on the soundtrack for the Marvel sequel "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

This will be the 34-year-old's first solo single since _Love on the Brain _- which was released in 2016.

The news follows the NFL's recent announcement that the new mom will headline the coveted Super Bowl halftime show in February.