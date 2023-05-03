Riebeek West man accused of killing woman and injuring her child granted bail

It's believed the suspect ran the mother and child over with his bakkie on Friday evening.

CAPE TOWN - The community of Riebeek West is reeling after a well-known wine farmer allegedly killed a woman and injured her three-year-old daughter.

Police say the woman who was a farmworker in the area died on the scene and the child is still in hospital.

The 39-year-old man has on Wednesday appeared in court on culpable homicide charges and was released on bail.

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg: "The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation. Anyone with any information about this incident is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111."