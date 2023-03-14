REVIEW: Handsome new Hyundai Palisade a safe bet for memorable family road trips

REVIEW

When I travel anywhere with several drivers in my company, I find it very difficult to occupy the passenger seat.

This challenge has everything to do with my trust issues when it comes to being driven unless I know you are a certified professional driver.

But my attitude changed completely when I spotted eight brand new 2023 Hyundai Palisade 2.2D Elite cars parked and ready for a 200km test drive around the Hartebeesport and Muldersdrift area in Gauteng.

I did not hesitate to jump into the backseat.

Usually, I would ask to take the steering wheel first. I just wanted to experience the beauty of being driven in this luxurious car, and immediately lowered the seat and fastened my seatbelt.

The gentleman in the driver’s seat assured me that I was in good hands, and his driving was pleasant. When we reached the driver changing spot, I nonchalantly indulged him.

As I jumped in, the new Palisade SUV greeted me with fresh new exterior and interior design cues. It has a new infotainment that is slightly bigger than the previous one.

And as a dad to a five-month-old baby boy, parenthood has completely changed my perspective on the assessment of cars, particularly the new safety features.

Not only does this luxury family SUV have built-in window sunshades for the baby (and adults too, of course), there are also super cool features such as the ultrasonic rear occupant alert, which monitors the rear seats to detect the movements of children and pets.

This is a plus for people who find themselves driving around with their pets or kids, or both, on a crazy day. The car will ensure that you don’t forget either by reminding the driver to check the rear seats when exiting the vehicle.

If by any chance you do manage to forget the little one in the backseat, the system detects movement in the rear seats after the driver leaves and locks the vehicle and sounds the horn and flashes the headlights. I thank God for this, because I would put my marriage at risk if I forgot our child in the car.

The car’s system is designed to help prevent children and pets from being forgotten in the car, but it can also help prevent children from accidentally locking themselves in.

As far as safety is concerned, the car has endless features, that include rear cross-traffic alert, blind spot detection, and safe exit assist. In addition, there are six standard airbags - dual front, dual side, and roll-over sensing side-curtain airbags, a full-length large side curtain airbag that includes third-row seating coverage for enhanced rear occupant protection.

I couldn’t find more perfect words to summarise the beauty of this car and its feature than the well-put phrase by Stanley Anderson, sales and operations director of Hyundai Automotive South Africa.



“The 2023 Palisade is now, more than ever, a perfect luxury family vehicle for daily use as well as memory-making road trips. The design, fit, and finish of the Palisade are of a very high standard.”

To experience a majestic, pleasant, comfortable and safe drive, you’ll have to part ways with R1,099,900.

Chabalala is the author of 'A journey from boyhood to manhood', and a champion of everything healthy and progressive, promoting masculinity in black boys and men.