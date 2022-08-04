Residents of once-peaceful town of Wolseley living in fear as crime escalates
The small rural town in the Western Cape has seen the number of shootings, gender-based violence cases and taxi wars in the area escalate.
WOLSELEY - The community of Wolseley said that it was being held hostage by criminals in the area.
At least six people were murdered in this small town last weekend.
#EWN #Wolesley #Crime #GBV The community of Wolesley says it is being held hostage by criminals in the area. The small rural town in the Western Cape is seeing the number of shooting, gender based violence and taxi wars in the area. GLS pic.twitter.com/51lUkfum4gEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 4, 2022
The community also had a convicted serial killer, who murdered three women and was subsequently sentenced to 25 years behind bars.
Community members said that they feared that the same crimes would be committed by other men in the area.
As you enter Wolseley, one wouldn’t describe it as a crime hot spot.
But it is here where men are shot dead, women are raped and communities live in fear.
Not a single resident was willing to speak to Eyewitness News because they were afraid that they may be next.
Ward councilor Jacob Zalie: "In 2016, there was only 4,500 people staying in Pine Valley. at the moment that amount has been doubled up to 11,000 people."
#EWN #Wolesley #Crime #GBV he says Pine Valley and its residents have ballooned significantly. GLS pic.twitter.com/GyrPTQThPOEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 4, 2022
He said that people living in the area were mostly foreign nationals who were seasonal farm workers.
But he said that it was the crime that was bringing the small town to its knees.
"Break downs will come, children will be raped... they fighting amongst each other. For example, this weekend [there were] six killings," Zalie said.
He’s urged the national police minister to intervene to prevent any further crimes.