Residents of once-peaceful town of Wolseley living in fear as crime escalates

Wolseley WOLSELEY - The community of Wolseley said that it was being held hostage by criminals in the area. The small rural town in the Western Cape has seen the number of shootings, gender-based violence cases and taxi wars in the area escalate. At least six people were murdered in this small town last weekend. #EWN #Wolesley #Crime #GBV The community of Wolesley says it is being held hostage by criminals in the area. The small rural town in the Western Cape is seeing the number of shooting, gender based violence and taxi wars in the area. GLS pic.twitter.com/51lUkfum4g EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 4, 2022

The community also had a convicted serial killer, who murdered three women and was subsequently sentenced to 25 years behind bars.

Community members said that they feared that the same crimes would be committed by other men in the area.

As you enter Wolseley, one wouldn’t describe it as a crime hot spot.

But it is here where men are shot dead, women are raped and communities live in fear.

Not a single resident was willing to speak to Eyewitness News because they were afraid that they may be next.

Ward councilor Jacob Zalie: "In 2016, there was only 4,500 people staying in Pine Valley. at the moment that amount has been doubled up to 11,000 people."