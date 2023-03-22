Residents left frustrated as water flow hit by Eikenhof pump failure

Johannesburg Water has since responded to outage calls, saying that due to a two-hour pump failure at Rand Water’s Eikenhof system on Tuesday night, 200 megalitres of water was lost.

JOHANNESBURG - As the world celebrates Water Day on Wednesday, 22 March 2023, some Joburg residents haven't had access to any.

The United Nations marked this year’s water awareness day with the theme of accelerating change.

In need of change, South Africa's water infrastructure has been crippled by rolling power cuts and aging pipes.

Just this week, some residents in the city have reported dry taps and low to trickling water pressure.

Johannesburg Water has since responded to outage calls, saying that due to a two-hour pump failure at Rand Water’s Eikenhof system on Tuesday night, 200 megalitres of water was lost.

As a result, various Joburg Water systems have been impacted by low reservoir levels.

#JoburgUpdates Johannesburg Water’s systems experience reduction in water flow due to pump failure at Eikenhof ^K pic.twitter.com/zkcrqAeh4s ' Johannesburg Water (@JHBWater) March 22, 2023

Eyewitness News spoke to some affected residents.

"We have been affected since Sunday when the water pressure dropped and eventually dried up. We run a home for special needs babies - we need to wash bottles, sterilise bottles," one resident explained.

"It’s been a real struggle to get feedback from Joburg Water on what is the main reason for this issue," another resident said.

"So, although there are tankers coming to the area, it’s virtually impossible to get sufficient water," one other resident said.

The water utility says it is working on increasing the number of water tankers in affected areas.