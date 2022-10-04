Rescuers recover body of girl (7) who went missing while swimming near Kleinmond

Rescuers have recovered the body of a seven-year-old girl who disappeared under the water while swimming at the Palmiet River in Kleinmond.

The search for the little girl started on Sunday.

The NSRI's Craig Lambinon: "During the early hours of the evening, the body of the seven-year-old female was located and recovered in a corner of the Palmiet River near to the Palmiet River mouth. The body of the child has been taken into the care of the police and government health forensic pathology services. An inquest docket has been opened by police."

Meanwhile, the search for a 17-year-old boy, also presumed to have drowned while swimming at Kleinmond beach on Sunday afternoon, continues.

It's understood that the teenager, from Montagu, was on a school camp at the time.