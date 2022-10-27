Reinstate Gautrain worker fired for refusing vaccine mandate, CCMA rules

The CCMA said on Thursday that Vhavhangwele Rhavhele should be reinstated as a train conductor with six months back pay.

JOHANNESBURG - The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) has ruled in favour of a National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) member who was dismissed for not complying with the mandatory vaccine mandate imposed by Gautrain management.

The CCMA said on Thursday that Vhavhangwele Rhavhele should be reinstated as a train conductor with six months back pay.

Rhavele was fired by the Bombela Operating Company in March for refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

He argued that it infringed on his constitutional rights.

Numsa's spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said the union welcomed the decision, adding that the company failed to justify the dismissal.

“The Bombela Operating Company was unable to justify why the reasons that were advanced by comrade Rhavele were not acceptable to them given that the Constitution is the highest law in the land,” she said.