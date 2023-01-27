Reiger Park community outraged after cable theft leaves them in the dark

A group of thieves dug up cables on Wednesday night, a recurring issue for the past 18 months, said residents.

JOHANNESBURG - Community members in Reiger Park said that they were outraged, following the theft of copper cables in the area.

On Wednesday night, a group of thieves started digging up the cables on Goude Hoop Avenue, where a police station was situated.

The pavement was destroyed, leaving water pipes exposed and manholes left open.

The residents said that the theft of the electricity cables had been taking place for the past 18 months.

It remained unclear when the City of Ekurhuleni would be able to replace the cables.

A community member, who wished to stay anonymous, said that their challenge was that the police were barely doing anything.

“I can say on the record, they told me personally that they are afraid of them. So, as a community where does that leave us when [the police] can't help?"

Another resident, who ran the local centre for people with disabilities, said that cable theft in the area severely impacted the work that they did for the community.

“We are working with disabled people. Last week, the whole week, we didn’t have electricity. We had to throw away all the food because we get food from shops, and so, to feed those people."