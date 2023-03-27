Recycling for good: How upcycling e-waste is helping the Philippi community

A partnership between social enterprise Close the Gap and AS Recycling seeks to break this chain by refurbishing technology and donating it to communities in need.

JOHANNESBURG - Each year, over 50 million tons of electronic waste (e-waste) are generated globally, resulting in a toxic cycle of pollution.

But a partnership between social enterprise Close the Gap and AS Recycling seeks to break this chain by refurbishing technology and donating it to communities in need.

The first upcycled computer was ceremonially handed over to the Philippi community by the Premier of the Western Cape Alan Winde, Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, and Belgian royals, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, on Sunday at the opening of Close the Gap's South African headquarters in Philippi Village.

The handover marked the first time that Close the Gap and AST Recycling worked together to open their social enterprise, coupled with an upcycling refurbishment center that is open to the public.

Even though old servers, PCs, laptops and other devices are still working, many businesses buy new ones in order to keep up with evolving technology.

Speaking at the handover, Close the Gap CEO, Olivier Vanden Eynde, said that they were truly honoured to have the Belgian king and queen and President Cyril Ramaphosa present at the first handover of nearly new computer devices to the Philippi Village community.

"We are thrilled to open our first South African office here, and intend to be a conscious tenant, one which provides IT equipment at an affordable, accessible cost, while supporting community involvement in the circular economy of IT assets," he said.

From manufacture to disposal, computers have a huge impact on the environment, AST Recycling CEO Rodney Peters said.

“What AST Recycling and Close the Gap both share is an unshakeable belief that in closing the digital divide through providing quality IT devices to communities, we also support the circular economy. It’s equally important to us that we ensure that not only do high-quality pre-owned IT devices make their way to people who otherwise would not have access to devices, but that all end-of-life products are sustainably and responsibly disposed of,” said Peters.