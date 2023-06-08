Rebuilding the SA economy a matter of urgency, says Business for South Africa

B4SA's Martin Kingston said if government, business, and other parties don’t do something about the country's economy, by pulling collective resources and skills, then the situation is going to deteriorate.

JOHANNESBURG - Business for South Africa (B4SA) said the country's prevailing energy constraints, as well as the crippling levels of crime and corruption, have not only left South Africa's economy shaken but have exacerbated societal challenges.

Business leaders, including the CEOs of leading companies, met with President Cyril Ramaphosa and members of his cabinet this week to raise their concerns about the country's bleak economic outlook.

The meeting ended with the business leaders agreeing to collaborate with the government providing it with skills and financial resources to tackle problems undermining the economy and its potential for growth.

The meeting is attended by CEOs of major companies and representatives from Discovery, BUSA, Anglo American SA, SASOL, Remgro, Standard Bank, Nedbank, Exxaro, Toyota SA, Business Leadership, SA, Energy Council South Africa, Rothschild and Co, B4SA Steerco and Cap Africa Group. pic.twitter.com/hSQyLKdzUi ' Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) June 6, 2023

B4SA's Martin Kingston said rebuilding the economy was a matter of urgency.

“We’ve got a very major challenge in a form of both the economic and social environments in which we find ourselves and there’s no doubt that government, businesses and indeed other parties have recognised that if we don’t do something about it, and if we don’t pull collective resources skills and get capabilities, then the situation is going to deteriorate.”

Kingston said energy, transport, and corruption remain the biggest hurdles to economic growth.

“They are at the top of every CEO's list at the moment. There’s not a single annual report that comes out, not a single presentation that is made where those three aren't sighted. We need to focus our resources and energy on three and then we’ll change the priorities or increase the scope as required.”