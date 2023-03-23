Rea Vaya has no answers for Thursday's temporary suspension of services

The bus service's operations didn’t take off on Thursday morning in what is assumed to be related to salary disputes.

JOHANNESBURG - The Rea Vaya bus service is still looking for answers on why drivers left commuters stranded on Thursday morning.

Earlier this month, drivers blocked off depots due to not being paid their February salaries on time.

The bus service said that the issues were resolved and they did not think it was related to payments of salary this time.

"We haven’t had feedback. We’re trying to get someone from Piotrans to give us information. We don’t know. It looks like a variety of issues," said Rea Vaya spokesperson, Corinne Lekhoane.

Meanwhile, the City of Johannesburg's Benny Makgoga said they are also seeking more information on the matter.

"From the city's side, we were just surprised when we woke up around four that the buses are not operating today," said Makgoga.

"The management, they are currently speaking to the bus operating company, Piotrans, to establish the reasons as to why the service was temporarily suspended," he added.