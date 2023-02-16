Rand Water warns Ekurhuleni of water shortages

This comes after the city's power supply experienced failure at one of its pumping stations.

JOHANNESBURG - Rand Water says some Ekurhuleni residents should brace themselves for water shortages after a power supply failure at one of its pumping stations.

#EskomGauteng #RandWaterOutage #Ekurhuleni



We are working on restoring supply to Rand Water in Ekurhuleni. Supply was affected due to vandalism of insulators at the Mapleton line.



The ETR is 23:00 pic.twitter.com/QpOsYRgUby ' Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) February 15, 2023

It says Ekurhuleni’s Mapleton Booster Station has been crippled by a technical fault on Eskom’s side.

Other areas affected by power cuts include Tshwane, Govan Mbeki, and Lesedi which are also seeing their water supply being affected.

Despite the weeks of heavy rains, Rand Water says its reservoir levels are still affected.

“Technicians from the City of Ekurhuleni checked their systems, and no faults were found. Eskom technicians are now busy with fault findings and unfortunately, the estimated restoration time is still unknown," said spokesperson Makenosi Maroo.