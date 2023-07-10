Rand Water urges some JHB residents to stock up ahead of waterless winter week

Due to planned maintenance on some of its major pipelines in the city, the bulk water supplier will implement a 58-hour shutdown from Tuesday until Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - Rand Water has urged some Johannesburg residents to stock up on water ahead of its 58-hour planned shutdown, starting from 7pm on Tuesday.

The bulk water supplier will be conducting planned maintenance on some of its major pipelines in the city for four days, beginning from Tuesday until Friday.

Affected areas will include Sandton, Soweto, Randburg, Roodepoort and Ennerdale

Rand Water said an alternative water supply would be provided by Johannesburg Water at its affected reservoirs.

Residents around the city were urged to prepare accordingly for a waterless winter week.

Maintenance work is expected to have lasting effects that will hamper the restoration of supply for up to 10 days after the shutdown.

Johannesburg Water said areas under the Daleside, Zwartkopjes and Eikenhof booster stations will be adversely affected.