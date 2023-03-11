Rand Water assures residents the water it distributes is cholera-free

This follows an outbreak of the potentially deadly bacterial infection in Gauteng, with six cases detected, including one death.

JOHANNESBURG - Bulk water supplier Rand Water says the water it’s been distributing has been tested and is cholera-free.

This comes amid a cholera outbreak in Gauteng declared at the beginning of March, with six cases detected so far and one fatality reported.



According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, cholera is a bacterial disease usually spread through contaminated water and if left untreated it can be fatal.

However, Rand Water's Makenosi Maroo has assured the public that the water it supplies is safe for use.

“We purify water from our key purification plants and we test water constantly [which is pumped] into four booster stations. [T]hen we supply municipalities, we manage this process [and] we test our water so water is clean and purified.”