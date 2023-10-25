Rand Water rules out the possibility of water shedding in Gauteng

Rand Water says it has been pumping water to its customers at maximum capacity, and that water supply woes in Gauteng's municipalities are caused by municipal inefficiencies.

JOHANNESBURG - Amid an escalating water crisis in Gauteng, Rand Water has ruled out the possibility of water shedding being implemented in the province.

The bulk water supplier's management presented its state of affairs in Glenvista south of Johannesburg earlier on Wednesday.

Several communities in Johannesburg have been left without water for weeks as levels at water reservoirs remain critically low.

The bulk water supplier said its pumping systems are functioning well, and it has been producing and distributing water to municipalities without disturbances.

Rand Water COO Mahlomola Mehlo said there was no indication that water shedding would be required anytime soon.

"Any plans of water shedding? From a Rand Water point of view, no. From a customer's point of view, I do not know. I cannot speak on behalf of the customers, they've got their own authority and their own water bodies."

In some places, water shifting has been implemented.

This means some communities will receive water from reservoirs which don’t usually supply them.