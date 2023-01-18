Rand Water reservoirs are just above 40% as heatwave season hits

The bulk water supplier appealed to Gauteng residents and municipalities to use water sparingly.

JOHANNESBURG - Rand Water on Tuesday said amid the first heatwave of the season hitting certain parts of South Africa, its reservoirs are hovering just above 40%.

Rand Water spokesperson Makenosi Maroo noted that consumption was on the rise while soaring temperatures caused water storage levels to rapidly decline.

"Rand Water has noticed an increase in water demand due to high temperatures and we are appealing to consumers to use water sparingly at the moment. The reservoirs are quite low we're sitting at 43%. The demand is too high, we are not able to store hence our reservoirs are declining."

This comes as the City of Tshwane and Johannesburg raised concerns that the relentless power outages implemented by Eskom threatened the water supply.

City of Tshwane spokesperson Sipho Stuurman said long-lasting hours of load shedding could lead to water shortages in the capital, as electricity is needed to pump water into the reservoirs.

"We have tried our best as the City of Tshwane to exempt our water treatment works and key pump stations from load shedding but it has not always been possible in all areas such as Laudium and Waterkloof Ridge, for example, we do expect that these areas might start experiencing water outage challenges."

