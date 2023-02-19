Rand Water launches mega reservoir to augment water storage amid load shedding

Water and Sanitation Minister, Senzo Mchunu, unveiled the new Vlakfontein reservoir in Benoni on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - Rand Water said load shedding was significantly impacting the water supply and that the new Vlakfontein Reservoir would improve the situation.

The Minister of Water and Sanitation, Senzo Mchunu unveiled the new reservoir in Benoni on Friday, which is part of Rand Water’s plans to augment its water storage.

It has a capacity of 210 megalitres and is the largest cylindrical and circular reservoir in South Africa.

Referring to the challenges it had faced in recent stages of load shedding, Rand Water said the pump stations that supply water to the city's water towers were often affected during electrical outages.

It said this resulted in poor pressure or no water at all in some water zones.

“We have been impacted by power failures. More especially at our primary and secondary pump stations. We had trips and outages, and [these] affect how we pump water. We are unable to pump water when there is no power. Therefore we're not able to supply municipalities with water,” said Rand Water spokesperson Makenosi Maroo.

The new reservoir will act as a water buffer, helping to provide water to areas affected by power outages.

Rand Water said the construction of 13 more reservoirs is in the pipeline.