Rand Water: It'll take a few days to restore full supply to Tshwane & Ekurhuleni

The bulk water supplier's station was hit by a power outage on Friday, which affected the Vlakfontein Reservoir which supplies water to large parts of Gauteng.

JOHANNESBURG - It will take a few days for the water supply in Ekurhuleni and Tshwane to fully stabilise following the restoration of power to the Mapleton Booster Station, Rand Water has said.

As a result, many residents from both metros experienced water interruptions.

However, full pumping capacity was reached in the early hours of Sunday morning, but Rand Water cautioned that "the system will require a recovery period of up to one week to fully stabilise."