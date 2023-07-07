Rand Water extends maintenance shutdown for some Johannesburg residents

Initially scheduled to take place from Tuesday to Thursday, Rand Water will be extending its planned shutdown to do maintenance work on a major pipeline in Johannesburg to Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - Some Johannesburg residents will be without water for at least four days, as Rand Water announced it would extend its planned shutdown set for next week.

The shutdown was initially scheduled from Tuesday until Thursday for maintenance work on a major pipeline in Johannesburg.

The water utility said that an additional day was added, and the shutdown completion date was moved to Friday.

🚨MEDIA STATEMENT🚨

Please be advised that Rand Water will implement a planned maintenance to tie-in two valves between the A19 and B14 Pipelines on 11 July 2023.#RandWater #PlannedMaintenance #A19Pipeline #B14Pipeline #RW120YearsofExcellence #WaterSustainability [NS] pic.twitter.com/1O60du4OJG ' Rand Water (@Rand_Water) July 6, 2023

It also warned that after the shutdown, water supply could take up to five days or longer to restore to normal.

"It is now scheduled from 19:00 on Tuesday, 11 July, to 05:00 on Friday, 14 July. Further updates on alternative supply and allocation of water tankers will be provided to residents," said Johannesburg Water’s Nombuso Shabalala.

Rand Water said that some residents from the Rustenburg, Mogale City and Rand West municipalities would experience intermittent water supply during the maintenance project.