Rand Water concerned about high consumption of water, accelerated by wastage

JOHANNESBURG - Rand Water has raised concerns over the rate at which the City of Tshwane, Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni are losing water as they face supply challenges.

Rand Water management presented the state of the bulk water supplier in Glenvista - south of Joburg on Wednesday.

The entity said it pumps water to its municipal customers at full capacity, but they lose a significant amount of the water due to leaks and other factors.

Several communities in Joburg were receiving a reduced pressure of water while Tshwane residents were warned that levels at reservoirs were dropping.

Rand Water's Chief Operating Officer Mahlomola Mehlo said the high consumption of water in municipalities has been accelerated by the wastage of water.

According to figures he presented to the media, municipalities supplied by Rand Water lost over 33% of water during the 2021/22 financial year.

In addition, Mehlo said the municipalities don't collect revenue for 42% of the water they receive.

"I give you 10 litres, you lose six and a half litres. You still have to pay for it by the way and you can only use three litres. It's unsustainable."

Rand Water said it is working with the municipalities to address the water losses.