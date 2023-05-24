Rand Water: After maintenance it may take 5 days for water supply to normalise

Residents in and around Ekurhuleni have been urged to stock up on water in preparation for the water outage. The water utility said that taps would run dry from this Friday at 6PM until next week Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - Rand Water has warned that after a 59-hour maintence operation on the City of Ekurhuleni's systems this weekend, it might take up to five days for residents to receive normal water supply.

It said that the city would deploy water tankers to all affected areas.

Some hospitals, clinics, schools and retirement homes have been urged to start filling up their water storage tanks before the planned maintence starts on Friday evening.

Rand Water said that five of Ekurhuleni's major reservoirs would be cut off from supply while the maintence work was underway.

The water utility's Makenosi Maroo: "The following areas will be impacted by the planned maintenence: Victor Khanye local municipality, Govan Mbeki local municpality, Lesedi local munipality and Winkelhaak Mines."

She said that two metered filling points had also been arranged in Springs and Brakpan for industrial businesses to have access to water thorughout the shut down.