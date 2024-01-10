Ramokgopa says new MOU with Gordhan is to address potential tensions

President Cyril Ramaphosa last week approved the MOU, which outlines the roles and responsibilities of the ministers and addresses concerns about potential clashes in their respective duties.

JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said his new memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Minister of Public Enterprises, Pravin Gordhan is to address potential tensions.

Ramokgopa's portfolio was created by President Cyril Ramaphosa in March 2023 to address South Africa's dire electricity affairs.

He said the MOU was much needed.

“You had an SOE [state-owned enterprise] that at times did not have some degree of clarity – at which point do we engage this minister, at which point do we address another? If the tension arises out of a player that is outside, at which point do they listen to which minister... This has been clarified.”