Ramokgopa: Process to protect national key points from power cuts set to begin

JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said the assessment of national key points where emergency solutions to load shedding would be implemented would begin in the next seven days.

The minister addressed media on his proposed plan to minimise load shedding in the country at the African National Congress’s (ANC) three-day national executive committee meeting in Boksburg on Saturday.

Ramokgopa announced that he intended to introduce emergency solutions to protect national key points from power cuts.

He said while it was impossible to exempt all these key points from rolling power cuts, emergency solutions would mitigate the current challenges.

Ramokgopa said that the assessment would begin with prisons.

“We are going to run about seven of these... then we'll decide who must go next, and then we are going to the hospitals. Although we'll have an interim solution, we run that, and then police stations, and so on and so forth."